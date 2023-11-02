Sista’s Place, Village Vanguard, Acuna at Dizzy’s

Adderley’s one-night stand at Sista’s Place will be an evening filled with rollicking excitement from genre to genre. Avenue South), known for its long, steep staircase leading deep-down into its celebrated basement club, has maintained its beat generation hipness in Greenwich Village since Max Gordon opened it in 1935, when poets and writers called it home. Over time, the club transitioned fromto jazz, which eventually became an exclusive relationship in 1957.

Sorey’s music speaks to an organic truth that can’t be contained in a genre cage. His performances, recordings, and compositions range from improvised solo percussion on the Lower Eastside to opera in Europe. In 2019, his song cycle for The drummer, multi-instrumentalist, and composer will be joined by the like-minds of piano virtuoso Aaron Diehl and bassist Harish Ragavan, who rejoice in pursuing boundless skies.Street and Columbus Circle) for one night only on November 2.

Since her early participation in those late steamy jam sessions at Smalls and Zinc Bar, she has been featured on various recordings with , and Arturo O’Farrill. Her diverse experience as a featured singer and as a leader offers a repertoire drawing from her Latina roots, or interpreting a jazz standard from a South American perspective.

This project was a long-time desire of hers to record a duets album of songs from her homeland, Chile.

