Sista’s Place, Village Vanguard, Acuna at Dizzy’s

Some of Adderley’s lyrics for the singer include “Stop to Love,” “Wait for Love,” and “Give Me the Reason.” Some of his many arrangements include “So Amazing,” “If Only for One Night,” and “Never Too Much.
Musicians with a varied vocabulary for interpreting their perspective on this music called jazz can often be found downstairs behind the Red Door. Tyshawn Sorey, one of this music’s dedicated explorers, who continues to crush genre barriers, will appear at the Village Vanguard from October 31–November 5.
Acuna will be accompanied by pianist Pablo Vergara, bassist Carlos Henderson, drummer Yayo Serka, and special guest guitarist Dominique James (first set only). Her latest CD, “Duo,” released in 2022 (Ropeadope), may very well be her best offering to date. The nine songs were recorded with the likes of Fred Hersch, Christian McBride,Kenny Barron, and Regina Carter. Seven of the songs come from composers hailing from Chile, Cuba, Argentina, and Mexico, and one from the great Chick Corea.
