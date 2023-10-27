Siskel & Ebert changed the way we talked about movies. A new book shows how.

The reviewers were, of course, Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert; the film was of course, “This is Spinal Tap.” This being 1980s Billings, Montana, I had to wait a full calendar year to rent Spinal Tap on VHS, but there is no hyperbole when I say that five-minute TV review permanently altered my cultural awareness and future professional life.

I don’t remember how I came across Siskel & Ebert — having watched countless hours now, I wish I knew specifically what my first episode was – but by the age of 13, I was obsessed. They were the gateway to me discovering beyond whatever was playing at the Freehold Multiplex. We didn’t have a cool theater, so I would go to Easy Video, which in my mind was massive, as big as a supermarket with all kinds of crazy sections. Siskel & Ebert didn’t just review new movies.

Q. Siskel & Ebert were often accused of dumbing down film criticism. Do you think there was anything to the chastisement? Q. Siskel & Ebert often get compared to a married couple, which seems facile. How do you see the duo? headtopics.com

For a short while early on, the shows were scripted and it didn’t work. Roger and Gene wanted to be who they were, two hyper-competitive newspapermen who reveled in their hotly contested cinematic debates. They went from enemies to adversaries to friends to having a deep personal bond, but they were never best buddies, didn’t go out to eat after taping. They were thrown together, but what ultimately made them so successful for so long, is the authenticity of their relationship.

Theoretically, they could “keep score” by newspaper circulation, but nobody was subscribing to the Tribune or Sun-Times strictly for Gene or Roger. The competition, however they defined it, could have derailed everything. Instead, that combative energy fueled the show. headtopics.com

