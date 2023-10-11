Sirens sound in northern Israel as local media reports drone attack

Israeli Defense Forces said it received a report of a 'suspected infiltration' from Lebanon into Israeli airspace. 'All residents in the areas where the warning was sounded are asked to enter the protected areas and stay in them until further notice,' IDF said.

'Israelis throughout the country were ordered to shelter in place amid a large-scale attack involving drones coming from the direction of the northern border on Wednesday evening,' the Jerusalem Post reported. The local outlet said there were reports of terrorists on paragliders landing in northern Israel.

U.S. top diplomat Blinken to travel to Israel on WednesdayU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be traveling on Wednesday to meet with senior Israeli leaders, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday, in a solidarity visit with Israel following an unprecedented Hamas attack that killed more than 1,000 Israelis over the weekend.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Biden Condemns Attack as Israel Prepares Ground Assault in GazaIsrael is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas, will send Blinken to IsraelAt least 20 American citizens are unaccounted for, at least some of whom are Hamas hostages, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday.

