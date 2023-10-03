The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The exercise that started on Tuesday follows Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow and other cities.

Russian media said the exercise’s storyline mentions the increasing danger of a conflict between nuclear powers and simulates a response to a situation in which 70% of housing and all vital infrastructure have been destroyed, wide areas contaminated by radioactive fallout and a general mobilization announced.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by President Vladimir Putin, has regularly talked about the growing threat of a nuclear conflict. Lambasting Western officials who talk about increasing military assistance to Kyiv, Medvedev charged over the weekend that “those imbeciles are actively pushing us to World War III.” headtopics.com

Such ominous statements and sweeping emergency drills contrast with the government’s efforts to assuage a public increasingly tired of the nearly 20 months of fighting that the Kremlin continues to call its “special military operation.

While regularly criticizing the West over Ukraine, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and other members of the military brass have said Russia doesn’t need another wave of mobilization because the army has enough volunteer soldiers.

