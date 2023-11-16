Sir Richard Branson surprises passengers with free holiday on Virgin Australia flight

Passengers on-board a Virgin Australia flight were left in complete shock when founder Sir Richard Branson dialed in via Facetime and offered them a free holiday worth up to $7,000 each.





Read more: NYPOST » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WEWS: Cleveland Councilman Calls for Improvements in Cleveland Schools Athletics ProgramsWard 5 Cleveland Councilman Richard Starr demands better funding, improved equipment, and changes in coaching hiring policies for Cleveland Schools athletics programs.

Source: WEWS | Read more »

ALDOTCOM: Food Pantry in Montgomery Struggles to Meet Increasing DemandPastor Richard Williams and his church's food pantry in Montgomery, Alabama, are facing challenges as nearby food banks close down, leaving them to serve more households with fewer resources. As the holidays approach, they need to find a way to double the amount of food they distribute.

Source: aldotcom | Read more »

THEBUMP: Fashion-Forward Maternity Holiday Dresses Under $100Celebrate the holiday season in style—without breaking the bank. These fashion-forward maternity holiday dresses are all $100 or less.

Source: thebump | Read more »

ROLLİNGSTONE: Taylor Swift's Public Display of Affection with Travis KelceTaylor Swift surprises fans with a public display of affection towards Travis Kelce during her concert. This rare sight has left Swifties overjoyed.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »

PHYSORG_COM: Earliest known Gondwanan bird tracks discovered in AustraliaThe discovery of bird tracks in the Wonthaggi Formation of Victoria, Australia provides new evidence of Early Cretaceous birds in Australia and Gondwana.

Source: physorg_com | Read more »