Sinner Advances in Beijing Despite Ongoing Doping Case

El número uno del mundo Jannik Sinner remontó para vencer 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 al ruso Romann Safiullin en la segunda ronda el sábado del Abierto de China y poco después de que se enteró que su caso de dopaje no ha terminado. Mientras Sinner estaba en la cancha en Beijing, la Agencia Mundial Antidopaje anunció que buscará un veto de uno a dos años para el campeón del U.S. Open y quien dio positivo dos veces por un esteroide anabólico en marzo.

“Cuando dispute los cuartos por primera vez en Moscú estaba muy feliz y ahora son 75. Sigo feliz, pero no de la misma manera”. En las mujeres, la campeona del U.S. Open Aryna Sabalenka avanzó a la tercera ronda al eliminar por 6-4, 6-1 a la tailandesa Mananchaya Sawangkaew, quien venía de la ronda de clasificación. “En el primer set batallé un poco con el ritmo”, reconoció Sabalenka, cuyo mejor resultado en Beijing han sido los cuartos de final.

