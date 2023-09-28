Sinkhole near I-78 could be around for months, N.J. officials say

Repairs are not expected to begin until 2024 and could take up to six months. State Sen. Joseph Cryan, D-Union, said the sinkhole near Ramsey Avenue under the I-78 overpass in Hillside has been a concern for months. It’s unclear when it started forming.

State Sen. Joseph Cryan, D-Union, said the sinkhole near Ramsey Avenue under the I-78 overpass in Hillside has been a concern for months. It’s unclear when it started forming.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Fall 2023 Winter 2024 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureLatest Fashion Trends, Shoes and Accessories, Celebrity Style

2024 BMW iX2, 2024 Subaru WRX TR: Today's Car NewsBMW's electric X2, Subaru's hotter WRX variant, and a Land Rover EV conversion all made headlines today.

2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid joins Nightshade brigade2024 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid gets all the extra black bits as on the Corolla, but black wheels, not bronze.

Time running out for Trump's Republican 2024 rivals as they face off in second debateFormer U.S. President Donald Trump's rivals are running out of time to halt his march to the 2024 Republican presidential nomination unless one eme...

How To Wear The Normcore Fashion Trend 2023 / 2024 » Fashion AllureNormcore is about making a fashion statement through simplicity and understatement. It's a deliberate choice to reject excessive or flashy clothing in favour of comfort and a focus on the everyday. While it may seem unremarkable on the surface, it can be a powerful way to express your individuality and make a statement about the fashion industry's constant pursuit of novelty.

Sep. 28, 2023, 4:08 p.m.Published:The large sinkhole on Ramsey Avenue, near the Route 78 overpass in Hillside, won't be fixed until next year, officials said.ByA large sinkhole in Union County that has closed a road near I-78 won’t be fixed until next year at the earliest, officials said.

State Sen. Joseph Cryan, D-Union, said the sinkhole near Ramsey Avenue under the I-78 overpass in Hillside has been a concern for months. It’s unclear when it started forming.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.