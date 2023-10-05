Sinister Director Addresses Possibility of Returning to Franchise

Director Scott Derrickson scored breakout hits with his two horror films The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) and Sinister (2012). The latter film spawned a franchise centered around the demon Bughuul and his dark mission to claim innocent children's souls by turning them into ritual killers.
However, even though the original Sinister was a modest (but marginal) success at the box office ($87.7 million on a $3 million budget), Derrickson didn't feel compelled to come back and direct the sequel film, Sinister 2, and it showed in both the lower quality of film we got, and the lower box office returns ($54.1 million on a $10 million budget).
So, after the winding road through the film industry that he's been on, would Scott Derrickson ever consider returning to Sinister for a new installment? "Possibly," Derrickson revealed to Inverse, explaining that"It's a really interesting world. It's really unfortunate that Sinister 2 was a misfire, but I do think there's a lot of things that are special about it, and I certainly think it merits more exploration if we can do it in a better way.
What Would Sinister 3 Be About? As stated above, Sinister was able to become an ongoing franchise because of the lore that Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill created in the original film.