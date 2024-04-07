Single Ticket Wins $1.326 Billion Powerball Jackpot in Oregon

A single ticket sold in Portland, Oregon , won Saturday's $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot, the lottery said. The numbers drawn for Saturday night's jackpot were 22, 27, 44, 52 and 69, with a Powerball of 9, the lottery said.On Sunday, Oregon Lottery director Mike Wells released a statement, announcing it was the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in the game's history and the largest jackpot to be won in the state. "I want to congratulate the winner on this life-changing moment," Wells said.
"No one in Oregon has ever won a prize on this scale, and it's a very exciting for our staff and players."Ahead of the win, the drawing had been delayed, due to a participating lottery needing to "complete required pre-draw procedures," Powerball said earlier. "Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn. This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process," a statement from Powerball read. The Powerball jackpot had ballooned to an estimated $1.3 billion ahead of Saturday night's drawing after a record-tying streak with Saturday sees the 41st drawing in the current jackpot run -- which ties the lottery game's record for most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winne
Powerball Jackpot Oregon Lottery Winner Record
