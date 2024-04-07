Single Powerball ticket sold in Oregon wins $1.3 billion jackpot

A single Powerball lottery ticket sold in Oregon won the $1.3 billion jackpot Saturday night after a delay for the drawing. The winning numbers drawn early Sunday morning were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9. ' Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn,' Powerball said about the delay.

'This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.' The jackpot has a cash value of $621 million if the winner chooses to take a lump sum rather than an annuity paid over 30 years, with an immediate payout followed by 29 annual installments. The prize is subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery winnings. There were no Match 5 + Power play $2 million winners. There were $1 million winners in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming. There have been 41 drawings since Jan. 1, the last time a jackpot was won before early Sunday. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number are slim: 1 in 292.2 million, though the overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Powerball Lottery Jackpot Oregon Winning Numbers Cash Value Lump Sum Annuity Federal Taxes Odds

