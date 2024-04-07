Single Powerball Ticket in Oregon Wins $1.3 Billion Jackpot

A single Powerball lottery ticket sold in Oregon won the $1.3 billion jackpot Saturday night after a delay for the drawing. The winning numbers drawn early Sunday morning were: 22, 27, 44, 52, 69 and the red Powerball 9. ' Powerball game rules require that every single ticket sold nationwide be checked and verified against two different computer systems before the winning numbers are drawn,' Powerball said about the delay.

'This is done to ensure that every ticket sold for the Powerball drawing has been accounted for and has an equal chance to win. Tonight, we have one jurisdiction that needs extra time to complete that pre-draw process.' The jackpot has a cash value of $621 million if the winner chooses to take a lump sum rather than an annuity paid over 30 years, with an immediate payout followed by 29 annual installments. The prize is subject to federal taxes, while many states also tax lottery winnings. There were no Match 5 + Power play $2 million winners. There were $1 million winners in Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan and Wyoming. There have been 41 drawings since Jan. 1, the last time a jackpot was won before early Sunday. The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number are slim: 1 in 292.2 million, though the overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.9

Powerball Lottery Jackpot Oregon Winning Numbers Cash Value Lump Sum Annuity Federal Taxes Odds

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX29philly / 🏆 570. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

$1.3B Powerball jackpot won by single ticket holder in OregonA single ticket hit the $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Single ticket wins $1.326 billion Powerball jackpotA look back at some of the past lottery winners over the years, from how they won to their experiences after getting the money.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Single ticket wins $1.326 billion Powerball jackpotA look back at some of the past lottery winners over the years, from how they won to their experiences after getting the money.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Woman Mistakenly Buys Powerball Ticket Instead of Jackpot TicketA woman in Virginia accidentally bought a Powerball ticket instead of a jackpot ticket. Her numbers matched the first five winning numbers, but she missed the Powerball number. Meanwhile, a math professor won $100,000 in the Powerball lottery.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Woman Accidentally Buys Powerball Ticket Instead of Mega Millions TicketA woman in Virginia mistakenly bought a Powerball ticket instead of a Mega Millions ticket. Her numbers matched the first five winning numbers of the Powerball drawing, but she missed the Powerball number. A math professor also won $100,000 after buying a Powerball ticket to demonstrate the improbability of winning the lottery.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Woman accidentally buys Powerball ticket, wins $1 millionA woman in Virginia mistakenly bought a Powerball ticket instead of another jackpot ticket and ended up winning $1 million. She had intended to buy a ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot but pushed the wrong button. Her numbers matched the first five winning numbers of the Powerball drawing, missing only the Powerball number. In a similar incident, a math professor who bought a Powerball ticket to demonstrate the improbability of winning the lottery also won $100,000.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »