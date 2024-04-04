Single Mother Becomes Homeowner with Help from Nonprofit

Marlee Tompkins is a single mother of two, and thanks to the St. Johns Housing Partnership, a first-time homeowner. New research shows that home prices have increased two times faster than inflation since 2013. It’s a big reason why many Americans can’t afford a home in 2024. Marlee Tompkins, a single mother of two, was one of those Americans. She was finally able to buy her first home, but it took the help of a local nonprofit to make it happen. Growing up in St.
Augustine, she quickly realized that home prices were more than she could afford. “$1,600 would be the max,” Tompkins said standing in her new home. “That is extremely hard, extremely hard. Even rentals are over $2,000. And they’re smaller than this.” A real estate data company found that Jacksonville’s home prices are increasing at a rate that’s almost 2.5 times that of inflation. That means millennials are paying nearly twice as much as baby boomers did for homes in 1985
Single Mother Homeowner Nonprofit Home Prices Inflation Affordability Real Estate
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
