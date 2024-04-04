Single Mother Becomes Homeowner with Help from Nonprofit

Marlee Tompkins is a single mother of two, and thanks to the St. Johns Housing Partnership, a first-time homeowner. New research shows that home prices have increased two times faster than inflation since 2013. It’s a big reason why many Americans can’t afford a home in 2024. Marlee Tompkins, a single mother of two, was one of those Americans. She was finally able to buy her first home, but it took the help of a local nonprofit to make it happen. Growing up in St.

Augustine, she quickly realized that home prices were more than she could afford. “$1,600 would be the max,” Tompkins said standing in her new home. “That is extremely hard, extremely hard. Even rentals are over $2,000. And they’re smaller than this.” A real estate data company found that Jacksonville’s home prices are increasing at a rate that’s almost 2.5 times that of inflation. That means millennials are paying nearly twice as much as baby boomers did for homes in 1985

