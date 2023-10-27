Singer and Cancer Survivor Harry Hudson Is Running the New York City Marathon

Every year, peppered in the mix with the thousands of athletes racing the New York City Marathon are some celebrities looking to knock a challenge off their bucket list or to raise awareness for a cause they’re passionate about. For musician Harry Hudson, his decision to tackle 26.2 miles on the roads of New York City for Team New Balance was a deeply personal one.

Many athletes spend months training for the marathon, but Hudson laced up his trainers and started running for the first time just nine weeks ago. He started working with New Balance, and when the shoe company asked if he wanted to perform at the marathon, he asked, “What if I ran it?”“They told me I was the first artist on our team to ever run it,” he says, “and I’m going to be honest, I didn’t realize it was 26 miles until after I signed up.

