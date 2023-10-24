Singaporean Singer Linying Premieres New Song on NYLON

Happiness can creep in during the weirdest of moments — something Singaporean singer Linying knows well. On her new song, premiering exclusively on NYLON today, she encounters the emotion during a morally ambiguous rendezvous with a guy, who maybe already has a girlfriend and definitely doesn’t have good music taste.
“But I’ve been so scared for so long about what the aftermath of heartbreak would look like that now, watching myself be cared for, attended to, appreciated and savoured like a peach in peak ripeness, feeling a freeness I never thought I’d feel – I’m filled with indescribable relief,” tells NYLON of the track. Ethically, it’s all very gray but the song, an impossibly bouncy pop tune, beams in yellow., out Friday, Nov. 16. And despite its emotional complexity, it exudes its titular emotion through a vibrant pallette of bright boops and Linying’s own playful syncopated delivery: “You’re so polite-lite baby, lite-lite baby/ Even when you’re pulling my hai
