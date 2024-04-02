Singaporean Company Takes Steps to Limit Liability in Key Bridge Collision

The Singaporean company that owns the cargo ship involved in the Francis Scott Key Bridge collision has taken steps to limit its liability. The ship, named Dali, struck one of the bridge's support columns, causing it to collapse.

Six people are presumed dead, and efforts are underway to recover the bodies of the remaining victims. The company has filed a preemptive motion in the U.S. District Court in Baltimore, possibly in anticipation of legal action.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse live updates: Ship hits key bridge in BaltimoreThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Maryland Bridge Collapse: Rescue Underway After Francis Scott Key Bridge Hit By Cargo ShipPatrick Smith is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Key Bridge collapse live updates: Ship hits bridge in BaltimoreThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Baltimore bridge collapse: Mass casualty event after ship crashes into Key BridgeThe Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, collapsed early Tuesday morning after a cargo ship rammed into one of the supports for the structure.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Maryland bridge collapse: Francis Scott Key bridge hit by shipPatrick Smith is a London-based editor and reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse: Ship issued ‘mayday' before colliding into bridgeA container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »