Singapore SPAC Vertex Tech to buy streaming platform for up to $676 mln

will buy live streaming platform 17LIVE Inc for up to S$925.1 million (about $676 million), the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by state investor Temasek said on Monday.

The pro-forma equity value of the proposed deal will be up to S$1.16 billion, VTAC said. 17LIVE had just over half a million average monthly active users in the first half of fiscal 2023 and counts Japan and Taiwan as its key markets."We see 17LIVE as a company at its inflection point, backed by a strong management bench," VTAC Chief Executive Jiang Hong Hui said.

VTAC will issue up to 160.6 million new shares at S$5.00 each and another 24.4 million new shares once certain financial targets are met. VTAC said it expects the necessary approvals to complete the deal by the end of 2023 after which the company will be renamed 17LIVE Group Ltd and trade on the Singapore stock exchange. ($1=1.3682 Singapore dollars)Australia's Hancock inches towards blocking stake in Liontown amid Albemarle bid

Read more:

Reuters »

BIS and Central Banks Make Waves with Successful CBDC Test in Project MarianaBIS, France, Singapore, and Switzerland collaborate in Project Mariana, testing cross-border trading of wCBDCs.

Democrats take floor, stall for time while parsing through McCarthy’s new stopgap billHouse Democrats are scrambling to buy time to figure out their position on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s stopgap bill, using arcane rules to buy as many minutes as they can.

Madisyn Shipman Is 'Reclaiming My Power' With Playboy Creator Platform‘Game Shakers’ alum Madisyn Shipman explained why she joined Playboy’s creator platform

Louis Vuitton Joins Discord to Celebrate Their New Virtual JourneyThe video and text communication platform will showcase the evolving expertise of the Maison

will buy live streaming platform 17LIVE Inc for up to S$925.1 million (about $676 million), the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by state investor Temasek said on Monday.

The pro-forma equity value of the proposed deal will be up to S$1.16 billion, VTAC said.

17LIVE had just over half a million average monthly active users in the first half of fiscal 2023 and counts Japan and Taiwan as its key markets."We see 17LIVE as a company at its inflection point, backed by a strong management bench," VTAC Chief Executive Jiang Hong Hui said.

VTAC will issue up to 160.6 million new shares at S$5.00 each and another 24.4 million new shares once certain financial targets are met.

VTAC said it expects the necessary approvals to complete the deal by the end of 2023 after which the company will be renamed 17LIVE Group Ltd and trade on the Singapore stock exchange. ($1=1.3682 Singapore dollars)Australia's Hancock inches towards blocking stake in Liontown amid Albemarle bid

Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting increased its stake in lithium miner Liontown Resources , the company said, moving it closer to being able to block a $4.3 billion bid by U.S.-based Albemarle for Liontown.Drugmaker Viatris said on Sunday that it has entered into agreements to divest its businesses, including the Women's Healthcare business and its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) business. It also received an offer for the divestiture of its Over-the-Counter (OTC) business.Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group has secured funding of at least $200 million from Bain Capital, with the possibility of bringing in other investors to increase that to as much as $500 million, the two entities said on Monday.