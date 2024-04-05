Singapore-based Terraform Labs and founder found liable on civil fraud charges

A jury in Manhattan found Singapore-based Terraform Labs and its founder Do Kwon liable on civil fraud charges on Friday, agreeing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that they misled investors before their stablecoin’s 2022 collapse shocked cryptocurrency markets . The jury delivered the verdict in federal court in the two-week trial after hearing closing arguments earlier in the day.

The SEC accused the company and Kwon of misleading investors in 2021 about the stability of TerraUSD, a stablecoin designed to maintain a value of $1. The regulator also accused them of falsely claiming Terraform’s blockchain was used in a popular Korean mobile payment app. Kwon designed TerraUSD and Luna, a more traditional token that fluctuated in value but was closely linked to TerraUSD. The SEC has estimated that investors lost more than $40 billion on the two tokens combined when the TerraUSD peg to the dollar could not be maintained in May 202

