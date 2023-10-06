Sindicato UAW detiene ampliación de huelga tras concesión de GM sobre plantas de baterías

El presidente del sindicato, Shawn Fain, dijo a los trabajadores en una aparición en video que podrían agregarse más plantas a la huelga posteriormente.

Además de grandes aumentos salariales generalizados, de aumentos vinculados al costo de la vida, y del restablecimiento de las pensiones para los nuevos contratados y otros puntos, el sindicato quería representar a 10 fábricas de baterías propuestas por las empresas.

