Simu Liu Provides Hope for Shang-Chi Sequel

The Big Picture In the three years since Marvel ’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiered, fans have been rightfully concerned about the future of the property. But while Marvel has enacted radio silence on any potential sequel, Simu Liu continues to assure viewers that there is still hope. The actor portrays the titular character who must battle his tyrannical father for the fate of a mystical realm, Ta Lo.

“I proooomiss it’s happening,” Liu posted. The actor has been quite transparent on social media in the past, so his assurances are trustworthy. But with other films in the works and no confirmation as of yet, it doesn’t appear to be a priority for the brand. Shang-Chi certainly seems to have a murky future among these factors. Another big wrench in the Marvel plan was the 2023 Sag-AFTRA and WGA strike. Concerns over AI and lack of compensation caused a historic strike that pushed many anticipated projects out. It is entirely likely that Shang-Chi was one of these delayed productions. But if Marvel wants to continue innovation over a decade after the creation of its ambitious universe, it’s going to have to invest in its properties.

