Simply Being Told You Were Given Ketamine Could Be Enough to Treat Depression

For all of the excitement, separating the hope from the hype has been challenged by the drug's strong psychoactive effects. How can you conduct a blind test for a drug that so overtly detaches the mind from the body?

By taking advantage of the unconscious state of patients under general anesthesia, researchers from Stanford University School of Medicine in the US put ketamine to the ultimate, gold standard test. Their randomized, triple-masked study found a single dose of ketamine is as likely as an infusion of saline to improve the mood of patients diagnosed with moderate-to-severe depression in the following days.

"I was very surprised to see this result, especially having talked to some of those patients who said"My life is changed, I've never felt this way before," but they were in thein a search for new anesthetics and analgesics, ketamine has quite a history in medicine. headtopics.com

Over the past decade, its potential as an antidepressant has drawn renewed interest in the pharmaceutical sector. Clinically speaking, relatively small amounts of the psychedelic were found toBehind the headlines of hope, there has remained the possibility that the experience of taking a powerful psychoactive substance could itself be critical to its therapeutic benefits.

To 'mask' the drug's mind-altering effects from other possible mechanisms, Heifets and his team assigned 40 surgical patients to one of two groups; one to receive ketamine while under general anesthesia, the other saline. headtopics.com

Neither the patient, the investigators, nor the care staff knew which they received. Two weeks after their surgery, at the end of the trial, just over a third of the total number of recruits correctly guessed which group they'd belonged to.

Read more:

ScienceAlert »

Jason Kelce explains why other teams simply can't do the 'Brotherly Shove' like the EaglesIf other teams want to have success with the 'Brotherly Shove,' Jason Kelce said the key is to get your reps up. Read more ⮕

Jason Kelce explains why other teams simply can't do the 'Brotherly Shove' like the EaglesIf other teams want to have success with the 'Brotherly Shove,' Jason Kelce said the key is to get your reps up. Read more ⮕

Dear Abby: 9 wildly different adult siblings still manage to get alongWe simply take the high road and agree to disagree. Read more ⮕

The best 'vanilla girl aesthetic' holiday gifts for the TikTok loverSimply put, it’s the “sugar and spice and all things nice” gift guide to shop. Read more ⮕

35 Of The Prettiest Things You Can Buy For Yourself Right NowIncluding a water bottle so stunning you'll simply never know dehydration again. Read more ⮕

Best New Dance Tracks: NERO, Duck Sauce, DJ Shadow & MoreSimply the best new dance tracks of the week. Read more ⮕