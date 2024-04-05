SimpleSwap Introduces Loyalty Program for Crypto Traders

SimpleSwap is a user-friendly exchange platform that allows users to swap crypto assets without a registration process. They have introduced a new Loyalty Program where users can earn BTC cashback for each completed transaction.

This program aims to provide exceptional services to customers and make crypto trading smooth and hassle-free.

Simpleswap Exchange Platform Crypto Trading Loyalty Program BTC Cashback

