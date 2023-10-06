Simone Biles secures sixth all-around world gymnastics title

ANTWERP, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 06: Gold medalist Simone Biles of Team United States reacts during the medal ceremony for the Women's All Around Final on Day Seven of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 06, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium.

So it's fitting that in her return to the world championships at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, Biles became the most decorated gymnast, male or female, of all time. Her victory Friday in the all-around final — by a significant margin that reinforced her superiority — gave Biles her 34th world or Olympic medal.

This triumph — and the way she clinched the gold with such a commanding performance in the spotlight — is a critical step forward toward Paris and away from Tokyo, where her Olympics two years ago were derailed by a disorienting mental block and unbearable pressure.As Biles stood on the podium during the national anthem and as she posed for photos, she kept wiping away tears. headtopics.com

During Friday’s all-around final, none of her peers could come close. Biles never faltered, and gold became the inevitable reward. Biles scored a 58.399 while wowing the crowd with complex routines she makes look effortless. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, who won the all-around title last year when Biles had not yet returned to competition, chased from behind with four solid routines.

Biles had a couple nervy moments with missed connections on bars and beam, but she covered the mistakes with poise and remained secure from then on. She opted for a simpler vault rather than theBiles’s longevity — that she can win a sixth world all-around title a decade after her first — has been remarkable. headtopics.com

