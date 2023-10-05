The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

And it’s fitting that it came in Antwerp, the Belgian port city where Biles came to international prominence 10 years ago by winning her first world title in 2013. The U.S. team won by a margin of 2.199 points as the final proved to be a closer contest than anticipated after the Americans put up a dominant performance in qualifying to finish more than five points ahead of the field.

The U.S. women have won gold in the team event at every world championship that included a team competition since 2011. Their victory in Antwerp broke a tie with the Chinese men for the longest streak of consecutive team titles. headtopics.com

Russia was banned from the event because of sanctions imposed by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) as a result of the war against Ukraine. In the absence of their Russian rivals — the defending Olympic champions — the Americans were the overwhelming favorites.

Biles and her teammates then bested their Chinese opponents’ performance on bars as they took the overall lead with a margin of 1.467 points. They increased it a bit further after the beam — despite a sixth-place finish on that apparatus — as Biles made up for the modest 11.700 Wong received by scoring 14.300 with a solid routine. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Simone Biles leads U.S. women\u0027s gymnastics team to 7th straight world titleSimone Biles led the U.S. women\u0027s gymnastics team to its seventh straight team title Wednesday at the gymnastics world championships in Belgium. The remarkable accomplishment sets a record for the most consecutive team titles among men or women in the sport.

Simone Biles leads U.S. women to record 7th straight team title at gymnastics world championshipsLed by Simone Biles, the U.S. women have won a record seventh consecutive team title at...

Simone Biles leads U.S. to a record 7th straight team title at world championshipsThe U.S. women won a record seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships. The team of Biles, Shilese Jones, Skye Blakely and Leanne Wong edged out Brazil and France.

Simone Biles and Team USA make history with 7th straight title at world championshipsSimone Biles became the most decorated female gymnast ever while helping Team USA win a record seventh straight title at the world championships.

Biles leads US women's gymnastics team to 7th consecutive world titleRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter. Newsy elevates the stories of those affected by the news – establishing an emotional link for our viewers with the real people and places at the heart of our coverage.

Biles leads U.S. to record 7th straight team title at gymnastics world championshipsLed by Simone Biles, the U.S. women have won a record seventh consecutive team title at the gymnastics world championships