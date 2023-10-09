ANTWERP, Belgium — Simone Biles still doubts herself. Dozens of medals are no counter for the uncertainty the world’s best gymnast sometimes feels while practicing. Biles wasn’t sure how she would handle the environment at these world championships, with numerous medals at stake over a week of competition. This meet resembled the setup of theNever miss a goal or a touchdown.
Competitively, the Paris Games will be a close replica of these past two weeks. Both the Olympics and world championships feature the same marathon of gymnastics events, starting with qualifying and then finals for the team, all-around and individual apparatus medals. With that busy slate in Antwerp, Biles excelled.
Biles is back because she wanted to move forward from Tokyo, where she said she was "having a little bit of the twisties," referring to a yips-like mental block in which gymnasts feel disoriented and are unable to complete twisting elements as usual. She withdrew from every other medal event except for.
In Tokyo, however, some of the pressure came from within "our inside team," Biles said, adding that a person, whom she wouldn't name, described her as the team's "gold-medal token." (USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung said she doesn't know who said that, but she has told the new national team leaders such comments are "unacceptable.
Biles won her first world all-around title at 16. Since then, apart from Tokyo, her dominance hasn't wavered. She always has had"Everything feels different," Biles said. "I feel like I'm thinking a little bit more about my gymnastics, and it's not so carefree.