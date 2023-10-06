Simone Biles falls in world championships vault final, still wins silver

Simone Biles fell during the vault competition of Saturday's apparatus finals, but still earned a silver medal. (Virginia Mayo/AP)and became the most decorated gymnast in the sport’s history. Roughly 16 hours later, she stood at the end of the vault runway, chasing another medal at the world championships with little rest after a quick turnaround.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. As the first gymnast up in the women’s vault competition, Biles delivered what none of her peers can match — the Yurchenko double pike, now known as the Biles II — but she rolled backward with too much power, a one-point deduction.

Those deductions gave Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade an opportunity for the gold, and as the final competitor, Andrade performed a pair of excellent vaults to secure a first-place finish. Andrade’s average score of 14.750 narrowly edged Biles (14.549), who won the silver despite her significant error. headtopics.com

After Biles dominated Friday evening in the coveted all-around competition, gymnasts returned to the arena Saturday morning to prepare for these individual apparatus finals. In a testament to her excellence, Biles qualified for every event. She will compete later Saturday on bars, then in the beam and floor finals Sunday.after suffering a lower-leg injury during warm-ups before the team final.

South Korea’s Yeo Seojeong won the bronze with a 14.416. She didn’t quite have the difficulty to match Andrade and Biles. American Leanne Wong unexpectedly competed in the women’s final after the withdrawal of another athlete, Britain’s Jessica Gadirova. Wong tallied a 13.466 average for seventh place. headtopics.com

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at world gymnastics world championshipsSports news and analysis. Updates, scores and schedules for the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Stars, Texas College & high school football teams from The Dallas Morning News.

Live updates: Simone Biles wins individual all-around at gymnastics world championshipSimone Biles wins her sixth all-around title at world championships with a commanding performance.

Highlights: Simone Biles wins individual all-around at gymnastics world championshipSimone Biles wins her sixth all-around title at world championships with a commanding performance.

Simone Biles wins 6th Worlds title, becomes most decorated gymnast in historySimone Biles now holds 34 medals across the world championships and Olympics.

Live updates: World gymnastics championships; Simone Biles competes in all-around finalThe women’s individual all-around final is today, with Simone Biles competing on the vault, floor, bars and beam. Follow along for live results and scores.

Simone Biles wins her 6th world all-around gold medal, breaking her own recordTen years after she won her first world title in Antwerp, Belgium, at age 16, Simone Biles added another all-around gold medal to her collection Friday in the same city where it all began.