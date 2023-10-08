Simone Biles caps dominant world championships with two more golds

Simone Biles wrapped up her week at the world championships Sunday with gold medals on beam and the floor. (Olivier Matthys/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock), Simone Biles’s future in gymnastics hung in limbo. The lingering question was not just whether she would return to greatness, but if she’d even want to try.
Biles thrived under pressure and capped her run through this competition Sunday with two more gold medals. In the last women's events — the beam and floor finals — Biles showcased the same superb routines that she has all week and for years.
Biles finished the meet with a floor routine packed with powerful tumbling. She stepped out of bounds on one pass, but her high difficulty score provided the cushion she needed for gold. Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, Biles’s top challenger, had stronger execution but couldn’t pass Biles, who scored a 14.633. Andrade (14.500) shared the podium with fellow Brazilian Flavia Saraiva (13.966). headtopics.com
It’s been a breakthrough world championships for the American men, who have earned four medals. The United States previously had won at least four medals at world championships just once in the past four decades (2013).