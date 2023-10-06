Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast in history, wins 6th all-around title at worlds

She added that title to her extensive legacy when she won the all-around title at the 2023 Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium on Friday for the sixth time in her career. Her latest victory came 10 years after she claimed her first world championship win in the same city at 16 years old.This is her 27th world championship medal and 21st gold.

The new all-time medal leader was seemingly perfect through most of the competition, allowing her to laugh off a mistake that came near the very end of her floor routine. She tripped she was about to enter a sequence of leaps, and opted to skip the initial skill she had planned entirely. Her smooth recovery allowed her to hold on to the gold.

It's all even more impressive considering that Biles is in her current form less than three months into a return from taking two years away from gymnastics.But before she gets there, she has an opportunity to add to her new record. She qualified for all four event finals, which means she can medal in every event she competed in, a feat she accomplished at the 2018 world championships. headtopics.com

