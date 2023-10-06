Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast in history after winning 6th all-around worlds title

“With her win in today’s all-around competition, Simone Biles now stands alone as the most decorated gymnast in history,”Biles already won gold at the world championships this year and she has the opportunity to win four more, according toShe is expected to compete in the women’s vault and uneven bars in the finals on Saturday.

"With her win in today's all-around competition, Simone Biles now stands alone as the most decorated gymnast in history,"Biles already won gold at the world championships this year and she has the opportunity to win four more, according toShe is expected to compete in the women's vault and uneven bars in the finals on Saturday. On Sunday, she will be competing on the balance beam and floor exercise finals.

Simone Biles wins 6th all-around title at worlds to become most decorated gymnast in historySimone Biles has won the individual all-around title at the world championships for the sixth time to become the most decorated gymnast in history. Ten years after she won her first in the same Belgian city as a 16-year-old, Biles scored 58.399 points across the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars to beat Rebeca Andrade of Brazil by 1.633 points. Biles’ U.S. teammate Shilese Jones took the bronze medal, with 56.332 points. Biles now has 34 medals across the world championships and Olympics, making her the most decorated gymnast ever — male or female — at the sport’s two signature events ahead of the retired Vitaly Scherbo.

