Simone Ashley On Therapy and Her Daily Steaming Ritual For Clear Pores

Simone Ashley is best known as Bridgerton’s Kate Sharma, and has starred in Sex Education, Disney’s 2023 remake of The Little Mermaid, and the pages of British Vogue. A La Mer muse, Vogue’s acting senior beauty and wellness editor, Hannah Coates, chats to her about all things skin and self-care. On how she starts her day It depends, season to season. Lately–because it’s getting so cold in the morning and I have really early call times–I wake up and do a steam bath.

I don’t use many tools, like cryo balls or anything like that. I like to keep it simple so I can do my routine wherever I am. I’m all about keeping everything really clean and sanitized, and being disciplined. If I have a spot coming up, I try not to touch it. I know it sounds silly but I try and have a positive mindset because it’s a form of self-care–the more I’m enjoying and loving it, the more I feel I’m glowing anyway. I do love an infared mask once in a while.

