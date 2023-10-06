Simon Holmstrom and Ross Johnston battling for final spot as Islanders cut roster to 24

The Islanders waited longer than most to cut their training camp roster down, but finally did so ahead of their final preseason game on Friday,
Likewise, forwards Arnaud Durandeau, Otto Koivula, Karson Kuhlman, and Brian Pinho were put on waivers for the purpose of being sent down, as were defensemen Grant Hutton, Dennis Cholowski, Robin Sabo, and Paul LaDue along with goaltenders Ken Appleby and Jakub Skarek.
The Islanders need to cut one additional player and get to a 23-man roster before 5 p.m. on Monday, but Friday’s moves solidify a dynamic that has been evident since the start of camp, with the last roster spot being a race mainly between Simon Holmstrom and Ross Johnston. headtopics.com
Holmstrom would not require waivers to be sent down, but Johnston carries a bigger cap hit ($1.1 million) and it’s unlikely he would be picked up off waivers. Holmstrom seemingly has more of a chance to be in the everyday lineup than Johnston, and has spent most of the preseason — including Friday — on the top line with Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat.The Islanders changed things up slightly against the Devils by putting Holmstrom on Horvat’s right, which Lambert said was experimental.
Julien Gauthier played in Engvall’s usual spot to Brock Nelson’s left, while Wahlstrom played to Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s right in a spot that Fasching is currently the favorite to occupy.