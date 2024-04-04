Silver Shows Strength as Gold Breaks Out to New Highs

Gold has broken out to new highs… and now silver is beginning to show strength.As you can see, Silver took 31 years to form a very large “cup” pattern, and the last 11 years forming what appears to be a “handle”. If so, this would be a massively bullish “ cup with handle ” price pattern . Zooming in, we can see that Silver is attempting a “handle” breakout at (1). If this is successful, it would be very bullish and likely propel Silver to the top of the cup with handle formation near $40.

Above that level and Silver is off to the races. Stay tuned.Risk Disclosure: Trading in financial instruments and/or cryptocurrencies involves high risks including the risk of losing some, or all, of your investment amount, and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices of cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile and may be affected by external factors such as financial, regulatory or political events. Trading on margin increases the financial risk

