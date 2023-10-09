Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles to find acceptance above $22.00, retreats from one-week top

Silver touches a one-week high on Monday, albeit struggles to capitalize on the momentum. The technical setup favours bears and supports prospects for an extension of the recent fall. A sustained strength beyond the $22.20-30 region is needed to negate the negative outlook. ay.

The said area should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders, which if cleared decisively might negate the negative outlook and prompt an aggressive short-covering move. The XAG/USD might then aim to reclaim the $23.00 mark and extend the upward trajectory further towards challenging the 200-day SMA, currently around the $23.35 area.

