Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains confined in familiar range, bearish potential intact

Silver edges higher during the Asian session on Friday, albeit lacks follow-through. The range-bound price action could be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. The oversold RSI on the daily chart might hold back bears from placing fresh bets. al, however, remains confined in a familiar range held over the past four days and the technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance is to the downside. The subdued range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle on hourly charts. Against the backdrop of the recent sharp rejection slide from a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), this might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. This, along with last week's breakdown through the $23.30-$23.20 horizontal support, validates the near-term negative outlook for the XAG/USD. That said, the oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is holding back traders from placing fresh bearish bets and positioning for any further depreciating move. Meanwhile, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the $21.40 region. A sustained strength beyond, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the XAG/USD to reclaim the $22.00 round-figure mark. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $22.20-$22.30 strong horizontal support breakpoint, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained strength beyond will negate the negative outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders. On the flip side, the $20.70-$20.65 zone, or a nearly seven-month low touched this week, might continue to act as immediate support and protect the downside. Some follow-through selling, however, should pave the way for a slide towards challenging the YTD trough – levels just below the $20.00 psychological mark touched in March. Silver daily chart Technical levels to watch XAG/USD Overview Today last price 21.01 Today Daily Change 0.03 Today Daily Change % 0.14 Today daily open 20.98 Trends Daily SMA20 22.59 Daily SMA50 23.17 Daily SMA100 23.4 Daily SMA200 23.4 Levels Previous Daily High 21.3 Previous Daily Low 20.71 Previous Weekly High 23.65 Previous Weekly Low 22.12 Previous Monthly High 24.82 Previous Monthly Low 22.12 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.94 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.08 Daily Pivot Point S1 20.69 Daily Pivot Point S2 20.41 Daily Pivot Point S3 20.11 Daily Pivot Point R1 21.28 Daily Pivot Point R2 21.58 Daily Pivot Point R3 21.87

