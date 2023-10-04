Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD clings to intraday gains above $21.00, not out of the woods yet

Silver attracts fresh buyers on Thursday, albeit remains confined in a three-day-old trading range. The recent breakdown below the $22.30-20 strong horizontal support still favours bearish traders. Any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and is likely to remain capped. vel since March 13. The white metal currently trades around the $21.

Silver attracts fresh buyers on Thursday, albeit remains confined in a three-day-old trading range. The recent breakdown below the $22.30-20 strong horizontal support still favours bearish traders. Any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and is likely to remain capped. vel since March 13. The white metal currently trades around the $21.20 region, up nearly 1% for the day, though remains confined in a range held over the past three days. From a technical perspective, the oversold Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart is seen as a key factor prompting some short-covering around the XAG/USD. That said, last week's breakdown through the $23.30-$23.20 horizontal support supports prospects for an extension of the recent downtrend. Moreover, the range-bound price action might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase, against the backdrop of the recent sharp decline from the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity near the $21.40 region. A sustained strength beyond, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the XAG/USD to aim back towards reclaiming the $22.00 round-figure mark. Any subsequent move up is more likely to remain capped near the $22.20-$22.30 strong horizontal support breakpoint, now turned resistance. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if cleared might shift the near-term bias in favour of bullish traders. On the flip side, the $21.00 round figure now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the XAG/USD could slide back to the $20.70-$20.65 zone, or a nearly seven-month low touched on Tuesday. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards challenging the YTD trough – levels just below the $20.00 psychological mark set in March. Silver daily chart Technical levels to watch XAG/USD Overview Today last price 21.23 Today Daily Change 0.22 Today Daily Change % 1.05 Today daily open 21.01 Trends Daily SMA20 22.69 Daily SMA50 23.23 Daily SMA100 23.43 Daily SMA200 23.41 Levels Previous Daily High 21.4 Previous Daily Low 20.69 Previous Weekly High 23.65 Previous Weekly Low 22.12 Previous Monthly High 24.82 Previous Monthly Low 22.12 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.96 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.13 Daily Pivot Point S1 20.67 Daily Pivot Point S2 20.32 Daily Pivot Point S3 19.95 Daily Pivot Point R1 21.38 Daily Pivot Point R2 21.75 Daily Pivot Point R3 22.1

Read more:

FXStreetNews »

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD eyes more downside below $20.50 on upbeat US Job Opening reportSliver price (XAG/USD) resumes its downside journey as the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported an upbeat JOLTS Job Opening report. I

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD remains choppy around $21.00 despite weak US job dataSilver price (XAG/USD) continues to trade sideways near $21.00 as the United States Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has reported that new private payr

Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD struggles near-six month low, at around $20.60, amid bearish biasSilver price (XAG/USD) remained heavy on Wednesday after last week’s more than 6% losses, which witnessed the white metal traveling from around $ 23.3

Sales of N.Y.C. Homes Worth $20 Million and Above Have Surged 300% This YearNew developments are seeing strong interest from foreign buyers, too.

Drexel gets $20 million grant to coordinate health inequity research around the countryThe grant is part of the National Institutes of Health’s Community Partnerships to Advance Science for Society program.

Amazon's Echo Pop is reduced again, now to under $20Save big on Amazon's latest small smart speaker.