'Silliness & Creative Carnage': Arizona Sunshine 2 Hands-On Preview

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Arizona Sunshine 2 brings more of the chaotic fun and carnage of its predecessor, while also adding new layers of detail and an incredibly versatile dog companion. The game comes from Vertigo Studios, which alongside the original Arizona Sunshine has produced titles like After the Fall and Another Fisherman's Tale. A recent hands-on preview showed off a VR game that's certainly more about fun than fear, while still offering a solid dose of carnage.

The protagonist of the original Arizona Sunshine has returned for the sequel, but this time they're not alone, joined by a German Shepherd companion named Buddy. Players can easily issue him a myriad of different commands, like attacking zombies, going through smalls spaces to bring back items, and carrying extra weapons. Buddy can interact with other objects in special ways too - one of the highlights of the preview was when I commanded him into a shopping cart and proceeded to push him around as he joyously barked.

Related: "A Big Step Up From The First" - Arizona Sunshine 2's Director On Its Undead Potential

Creativity goes far beyond what can be done with Buddy, with an environment that's absolutely brimming with potential weapons and materials. An ideal zombie game will let players experiment with combat, and Arizona Sunshine 2 offers this in spades - even in the approximately forty-minute demo, tools used in the fight against the undead included pistols, an axe, a flamethrower, an automatic rifle, and grenades. Players can also collect metal and glue to be used at a crafting table, which when combined with a fun smashing motion in VR will make things like explosives.

Arizona Sunshine 2 is incredibly immersive, with lots of little touches that go a long way like realistic multistep reloading mechanics for weapons where ammo needs to be taken from the tool belt and inserted into firearms. Players can pick up just about anything and use it to interact with the environment, whether it's to solve a puzzle or simply see what happens when you throw something out a window. Curiosity about the world is not just fun but necessary, particularly considering the scarcity of ammo in the game that makes every set of shells found feel like a goldmine.

It's incredibly easy to get into the flow of clearing an area of zombies, gathering and assessing supplies, and then planning out the next attack from afar before charging in. Each weapon handles distinctly and is useful for different purposes; heavy-handed rifles - which can be further steadied through the use of both player's hands, another welcome small touch - are great for picking off zombies from a distance, while the axe is perfect for when one becomes overwhelmed up close, with each whack reverberating through the controllers.

Creative VR mechanics aren't just limited to combat and supply collection, with many other ways present for players to take advantage of the immersive control scheme. The demo included a realistic climbing segment, for example, and the ability to pet or play with Buddy is always on the table. There were a few instances of controls not working quite right during the demo, mostly when it came to things being picked up and the height of the tool belt, but considering it was an early build of the game these elements didn't get in the way nearly as much as they could've.

This game is certainly more about silliness and creative carnage than absolute fear, with only a handful of moments that actually became chaotic to a stressful degree, which absolutely works to its advantage. Not taking itself too seriously fits the energy of the protagonist perfectly, though he manages to gain more depth this time around through the bond he forms with Buddy. It's still unknown just when players will get to return to the oddly-charming desert of the undead, but it seems players have a lot to look forward to with the release of Arizona Sunshine 2.Arizona Sunshine 2 is planned for release sometime in 2023. Screen Rant attended a special hands-on event for the purpose of this preview.