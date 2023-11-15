Silicosis Outbreak Linked to Countertop Cutting

When Wendy Solano first heard the word “silicosis,” her husband Jose Raul Garcia Leon was already suffering from the incurable disease that would kill him. After immigrating from Mexico, the father of three had provided for his family by cutting countertops. His illness began as a dry cough — something the couple had chalked up to allergies or the changing weather — and rapidly became so debilitating that he grew exhausted trying to speak, Solano said.

Leon died months after joining the waitlist for a lung transplant. Near the end, he could no longer speak, his lungs irreparably damaged by the pale dust that coated his clothes and head when he returned from work. He was 46 years old. The deaths of workers like Leon, some barely at middle age, have alarmed California lawmakers and regulators as dozens of cases of the suffocating illness have emerged among people who cut and grind countertops. Physicians have linked the silicosis outbreak to the booming demand for engineered stone, a synthetic material much higher in lung-scarring silica than natural granite or marbl





