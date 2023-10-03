Silicon Valley residents say region is on ‘wrong track,’ half consider leaving in five years: poll

Most Silicon Valley residents, unhappy with housing costs and homelessness, think the region is on the “wrong track” and are considering moving within five years, according to a new survey. The findings from the 2023 Silicon Valley Poll, released Tuesday, are based on a poll of 1,951 adults in the San Francisco Bay Area, who are also upset with the state of the Bay Area’s downtowns, and the unequal distribution of wealth.
Most Silicon Valley residents, unhappy with housing costs and homelessness, think the region is on the “wrong track” and are considering moving within five years, according to a new survey. The findings from the 2023 Silicon Valley Poll, released Tuesday, are based on a poll of 1,951 adults in the San Francisco Bay Area, who are also upset with the state of the Bay Area’s downtowns, and the unequal distribution of wealth. Nearly seven in 10 said the area is going in the wrong direction, and nearly half say they lack financial stability. Though residents feel compassion for the homeless, they say they are losing patience with tents in public parks and RVs parked on streets.
