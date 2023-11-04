Significant Increase in Stolen Cars in Monroe County and Rochester

In Monroe County, there has been a significant increase in stolen cars, with a 345 percent jump in the first seven months of 2023. Rochester, specifically, experienced a staggering 829 percent spike during the same period. New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney acknowledges the alarming rise in stolen vehicles and is advocating for the Car Theft Prevention Act. This act would grant judges the authority to consider bail for individuals charged with felony criminal possession of stolen property

. Currently, this charge only results in an appearance ticket. Cooney clarifies that this change does not mandate the assignment of bail but rather provides judges with the discretion to set it based on the circumstances of the accused. Local residents, such as Pastor Rickey Harvey and Jeff Holdsworth, have witnessed the impact of car theft on their community, with single mothers and college students being particularly affected

United States Headlines Read more: 13WHAM »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

13WHAM: Village, Monroe County Legislature candidate dispel claims of Fairport Electric dissolution made in political mailerThe Village of Fairport alerted residents this week not to fall for a mailer making the rounds that claimed the utility is at risk of being dissolved.The mailer

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

13WHAM: Retail details: Deputies in Monroe County target commercial theft with new patrolsThe Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced new details to combat retail thefts.

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

ACTİONNEWSJAX: Second local multi-county pursuit this week ends with arrest in Baker CountyDeputies in Baker County ended a multi-county vehicle chase that began in Jacksonville on Friday.

Source: ActionNewsJax | Read more »

13WHAM: Rochester libraries join forces with American Heart Association and UR Medicine to offer free home CPR training kitsRochester, N.Y. — A new collaboration between the American Heart Association, UR Medicine and the Monroe County Library means you can check out an at home CPR t

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

13WHAM: RG&E steps in with support and donation after Foodlink burglary in RochesterRochester, N.Y. — Rochester police are still looking for suspects caught on surveillance video breaking into Foodlink on Mt. Read Blvd. earlier this week.Hundre

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

13WHAM: Historic Glenny Building renovation: A celebration of Rochester's past and futureRochester, N.Y. — A celebration Thursday for the completion of a piece of Rochester history.The Glenny Building on East Main Street has undergone extensive wor

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »