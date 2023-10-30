Sierra Bighorn Die-Off

Half of the endangered Sierra Nevada bighorn sheep appear to have died during this year's record-breaking winter, according to researchers interviewed by LAist. There are now an estimated 360 sheep left. The changing climate and decades of conflict with mountain lions has made their future uncertain.Some were trapped in avalanches, some died of starvation, and some were killed by mountain lions when the sheep were forced to move to lower elevations to look for food.

The population is now estimated at 360 sheep, a 40% decline from a year ago, according to Tom Stephenson, who heads the California Department of Fish and Wildlife'sSome herds, including two of the three living in Yosemite National Park, have been mostly or perhaps entirely wiped out.Bighorn sheep have been an integral part of the Sierra Nevada food chain for hundreds of thousands of years. Predators, including mountain lions, coyotes and wolves, eat bighorn sheep.

The extent of the devastation is evident in the field notes recorded since the beginning of 2023 and posted on the recovery program's website:"4 bighorn have been killed by lion predation since January, and as many as 6 others may have died due to heavy snows this winter.", April 16:"7 bighorn are known to have been killed by lions in Sawmill Canyon since January, including a ewe that was captured 4 days prior to lion predation. headtopics.com

"I don't want to let go of this idea that there still might be sheep out there," said Sarah Stock, a Yosemite National Park wildlife ecologist, referring to the decimated Cathedral Range herd."But I am also realistic at the same time."The Sierra Nevada bighorn broke off from their desert bighorn cousins to form a distinct subspecies some 600,000 years ago, according to John Wehausen, who has been studying the Sierra sheep for close to 50 years.

That led to many decades of decline. By the mid-1990s, there were only about 100 Sierra Nevada bighorn sheep left. Conservationists ramped up efforts to save the species, and they were listed as endangered by the state and federal government in 1999. headtopics.com

