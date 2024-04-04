Siddah Weihing Named Rich's Car Wash Player of the Week

The Rich’s Car Wash Player of the Week is Siddah Weihing, a senior and captain of the Orange Beach girls' soccer team. Weihing has been a part of the team since its establishment and currently holds the record for most assists in the program's history.

She is praised for her leadership skills and work ethic on and off the field. Weihing will be graduating in May and will be attending Mississippi State University.

FOX10News

