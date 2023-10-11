Sibling of UW student killed by Hamas says he ‘believed in peace’

Hayim Katsman was killed during the Hamas attack on Israel. Now, his sibling, Noy Katsman, talked with FOX 13 about Hayim's life and how the family is doing during this difficult time.
Hayim's sibling, Noy Katsman, talked with FOX 13 about Hayim's life and how the family is doing during this difficult time.The outpouring of support in Seattle and at the UW campus where Hayim went to school has been touching for the family.Hayim was one of six siblings. Their dad was originally from Seattle, and their mom from Cincinnati. The kids grew up near Tel Aviv.
"He was killed by a really right-wing extremist organization from the Gaza Strip, which is Hamas," said Noy. "It's our enemies. It's the people who just want hate and violence and don't care about anyone, and my brother was, like, a peace activist."Hayim lived at a Kibbutz near the border with Gaza. Noy said their brother worked as a car mechanic and ran the community garden.
His family believes that the terrorists likely took advantage of the location and layout of the Kibbutz during their attack. "Houses in the Kibbutz are very easy to break in," said Noy. "It’s not like they have serious locks. It’s like a small place, friendly, you know. It’s not like a house with a lock. Sadly, that helped these terrorists.
Hayim died while protecting a neighbor. She talked about his heroism during an interview Tuesday. Noy says there was a last minute text exchange with Hayim before the phone went silent."I was in Germany when I heard the news on Saturday," said Noy. "So, I wrote to my brother a message. He wrote to me that he's fine, then I wrote to him again, and he didn't answer me.