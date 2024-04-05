Sia and Labrinth Release New Single 'Incredible' from Upcoming Album

The duo Sia and Labrinth release their new single ' Incredible ' from Sia 's upcoming solo album. The track promotes self-worth and was initially performed at the Cartier Trinity Launch in Paris. Sia 's album will feature collaborations with various artists including Kylie Minogue and Chaka Khan .

Sia Labrinth Single Incredible Album Self-Worth Collaboration Kylie Minogue Chaka Khan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RollingStone / 🏆 483. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Garden Guide: Bird of Paradise plants bring incredible winter blooms indoorsOrange Bird of Paradise are native to South Africa. It is used to long periods of drought and can grow in small crevices in the wild.

Source: News12 - 🏆 591. / 51 Read more »

Rubio says being Trump running mate would be 'incredible honor'Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Thursday he has not been in contact with former President Trump's campaign, but said serving as vice president would be an 'incredible opportunity.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Rams star Aaron Donald announces his retirement after legendary careerDonald has announced his retirement after an incredible 10-year career.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

8 Decades, 8 Roles: The Incredible Durability of James HongJames Hong is the consummate Hollywood character actor, one of the most determined and prolific in the history of film.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »

Judge finds sexual assault claim against Colorado lawmaker “incredible,” casting doubt on allegationsA Denver judge has cast doubt on public sexual assault allegations made for more than a year against state Rep. Leslie Herod, ruling in a protection order case that the accuser was not credible &8…

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »

Justice League Star Debunks A 7-Year Myth About His Incredible DC WorkoutGordon was never supposed to be hench.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »