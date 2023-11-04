Shutterfly customers may receive $25 voucher in class action settlement

Eligible customers who used the photo service between April 1, 2018, through Aug. 25, 2023, could receive a $25 voucher as part of a class action settlement. Shutterfly is a popular photo printing and image-sharing service based in Redwood City, California. Many people use the company’s website to create photo books, cards, gifts and home decor. The settlement website says you may be an eligible class member if you bought one or more products from Shutterfly
.com between April 1, 2018, through Aug. 25, 2023, “at discounts from an advertised reference price” and you “have not received a refund or credit.” People who choose to do nothing, and do not object or exclude themselves from the settlement, will automatically receive a $5 voucher, the settlement website says. Claims must be filed by Feb. 5, 2024. Analytics Consulting LLC, the claims administrator, began emailing eligible customers about the settlement in late October
