Shutterfly Customers Could Receive $25 Voucher in Class Action Settlement

Eligible customers who used the photo service between April 1, 2018, through Aug. 25, 2023, could receive a $25 voucher as part of a class action settlement. Shutterfly is a popular photo printing and image-sharing service based in Redwood City, California. Many people use the company’s website to create photo books, cards, gifts and home decor.

The settlement is in response to a lawsuit alleging that Shutterfly violated California law by advertising false original prices to offer 'phantom discounts' to customers. Shutterfly has denied any wrongdoing but agreed to a settlement. Customers who bought products from Shutterfly.com between April 1, 2018, through Aug. 25, 2023, at discounted prices and have not received a refund or credit may be eligible for the settlement. The settlement website provides more information and customers can file claims until Feb. 5, 2024

