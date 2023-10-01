Shutdown deal is"bipartisan governing" that is"good for the country," Rep. Josh Gottheimer says
Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who are both members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, tell"Face the Nation" that"when there's bipartisan ideas brought to the table, we're always going to be at that table, negotiating in good faith."
Rep. Johnson to Newsmax: Biden 'Absent at the Table' on ShutdownPresident Joe Biden is 'absent at the table' for discussions on the spending bill and the looming potential government shutdown, and he's 'basically threatened to veto everything we've tried to do in governing,' Rep. Bill Johnson said on Newsmax on Saturday.
