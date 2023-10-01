Shutdown deal is"bipartisan governing" that is"good for the country," Rep. Josh Gottheimer says

Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who are both members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, tell"Face the Nation" that"when there's bipartisan ideas brought to the table, we're always going to be at that table, negotiating in good faith."

Read more:

CBSNews »

Transcript: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick and Josh Gottheimer on 'Face the Nation,' Oct. 1, 2023The following is a transcript of an interview with Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Republican of Pennsylvania, and Josh Gottheimer, Democrat of New Jersey, that aired on 'Face the Nation' on Oct. 1, 2023.

Rep. Johnson to Newsmax: Biden 'Absent at the Table' on ShutdownPresident Joe Biden is 'absent at the table' for discussions on the spending bill and the looming potential government shutdown, and he's 'basically threatened to veto everything we've tried to do in governing,' Rep. Bill Johnson said on Newsmax on Saturday.

Rep. Johnson to Newsmax: Biden 'Absent at the Table' on ShutdownPresident Joe Biden is 'absent at the table' for discussions on the spending bill and the looming potential government shutdown, and he's 'basically threatened to veto everything we've tried to do in governing,' Rep. Bill Johnson said on Newsmax Saturday.

Government Shutdown: Hours From a Shutdown, G.O.P. Leaders Turn to Democrats for HelpSpeaker Kevin McCarthy said the House would vote on a bill to keep the government open for 45 days and include diaster relief aid but no money for Ukraine. Two-thirds of the House must vote for its passage.

Local union rep says repeated possibility of shutdown is hard on government workersA 'stopgap' funding bill was approved in Congress Saturday evening, just hours before the midnight deadline to fund the U.S. government for the next 45 days.

Rep. Swalwell: Government nears a shutdown because McCarthy ‘lives in fear’Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that because Donald Trump is the “number one priority” for House Republicans, the country is at risk for another federal shutdown.

Shutdown deal is"bipartisan governing" that is"good for the country," Rep. Josh Gottheimer says

Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer, who are both members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus, tell"Face the Nation" that"when there's bipartisan ideas brought to the table, we're always going to be at that table, negotiating in good faith."

Copyright ©2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.