Shrek’s Swamp home is available for a relaxing stay on Airbnb: Here’s how to book a visit

Shrek's Swamp is available for a relaxing stay on Airbnb, for free.

This Halloween, Shrek’s home could be your place to stay for a couple of nights.

Airbnb is offering up Shrek’s home in the swamp for a group of up to three people, complete with the “Beware Ogre” sign out front and all.

Located in Scottland, guests will approach the Airbnb and come across a treehouse-like stump that includes traces of some greenery that any “Shrek” fan would love to spend a night in.

Just think of it as if you’ll be spending the night in a tree fit for an ogre.

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Shrek’s best friend Donkey, who will be playing host for the weekend, said in. “You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

As described by Airbnb, the “forestry” and “charmingly rustic interiors” are just enough to stir up those old childhood memories if you’re a fan of the green ogre’s home that was secluded deep into the forest.

The nostalgia from the classic film this Airbnb is set to cause will surely be social media-worthy, so feel free to take pictures.

The visit is free, but will be limited to just one group.

Booking for Shrek’s Swamp begins Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET at

, where guests will be able to book a stay for two nights for up to three people Oct. 27-29.