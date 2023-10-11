Showers wrapping up, drier weather to end the week

Tuesday and Wednesday rain totals are standing at over an inch and a half in the south sound. Central sound areas like Seattle have seen about a half-inch to an inch of rain over the past 36 hours.

The wet weather will wrap up early this evening, with high temperatures making it to 60 degrees. As the upper level low pressure system passes through this evening, high pressure will take over, leading to more sunshine and warmer temperatures the rest of the work week.

Temps will fall again over the weekend, but we are in for very typical early fall weather in the Pacific Northwest the next seven days. Thursday will bring morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Friday will be the nicest day of the next week, with highs close to 70 degrees and partly cloudy skies. headtopics.com

Those hoping to enjoy the partial solar eclipse Saturday morning may miss out due to expected cloud cover in Western Washington. Clouds will likely roll in early Saturday morning as a frontal system moves through. All hope is not lost… yet. Stay tuned as we get closer.

The next major weather maker to watch could hit early next week. A possible atmospheric river could impact the area on Monday and Tuesday. It's another thing we'll be watching, so check back as we get closer to the weekend. headtopics.com

