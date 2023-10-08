Should You Cure Pandirna In Baldur's Gate 3?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Pandirna isn't a character that every Baldur's Gate 3 campaign will run across, but encountering her can lead to some interesting choices in Act 1 of the game. One of the tieflings that can be found in Druid Grove, Pandirna isn't easy to stumble upon in the way that most of the refugees are.
Pandirna is in need of help, as a potion that she took turned out to be some kind of paralyzing agent. As this encounter typically first occurs when the party is still fairly low-level, the means to assist her might not be entirely obvious or convenient.
There also isn't much narrative reward for helping Pandirna, as the event doesn't appear to lead to anything else in the narrative. Seeing her restored to her prior abilities and being thanked for it can be a nice little serotonin boost, but that interaction is the only particularly relevant one.
Conversational choices, however, do allow the chest to be accessed without helping Pandirna out. Sneaking into the hut with a deceptive character is one great option, as a character telling her that they've been put in charge of the area only requires rolling a 10 or above in deception.
That being said, everyone makes mistakes sometimes. A generally kind person might not always lend a helping hand when dealing with too much on their own plate, and Baldur's Gate 3 certainly heaps plenty of troubles on the protagonist's plate.
Druid Grove offers plenty of interesting choices for Baldur's Gate 3 players to make, and many of these offer significant rewards for parties willing to provide help. In the case of Pandirna, however, the incentive to find a cure for her is surprisingly lacking.