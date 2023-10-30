Should Opposing Coaches Avoid Interacting With Harbaugh After Games?

I realize that the postgame handshake/exchange of words between head coaches is frequently a perfunctory display of sportsmanship—but it is still a display of sportsmanship nonetheless.

For any of you who coached or played scholastic football at any level, is Harbaugh even entitled to this level of courtesy or respect given what has transpired so far? Or does one await the outcome of the investigations? Bottom line: would you as a head coach shake Harbaugh’s hand right now after a game?

This is a forum post from a site member. It does not represent the views of Eleven Warriors unless otherwise noted.

